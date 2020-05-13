BOSTON (AP) — The reopening of the Massachusetts economy is going to be a gradual process, Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday, while offering few specifics of the plan he’s preparing to release early next week.
“This isn’t going to be a situation or a circumstance where on May 18, every business in Massachusetts that is currently closed is going to be permitted to open,” Baker said at a press conference.
Massachusetts residents have gone through “a tremendous amount of dislocation and discomfort and lost wages” over the past 60 days to get to the point where the virus has been reduced enough to think about allowing businesses to reopen, Baker said.
“The last thing we’re going to do is reopen it in a way that fires that virus up again,” Bakers said. “I would love to be able to open everything up tomorrow. That would be an incredibly irresponsible thing to do.”
The first businesses to reopen are those that will be the most successful at not spreading of the virus and don’t have a lot of direct contact with customers, he said.
Baker offered few other specifics, saying he wanted to wait until the plan is released on Monday.
“I don’t want the starting gun, so-called, to go off today or tomorrow,” Baker said. “I want it to go off on Monday.”
Baker told reporters he's also having discussions with the K-12 community about reopening schools in September and about graduations plans. He said he would talk more about that on Monday.
