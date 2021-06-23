BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Baker-Polito Administration is looking to have the sales tax holiday not just be a weekend in 2021, but extend over two months.
On Wednesday, the administration filed legislation to establish a Sales Tax Holiday for both August and September with a goal to support small businesses and local economies and promote economic recovery from impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state said that tax revenues were $3.938 billion through May 2021, or 14.9 percent more than the year-to-date benchmark. The Commonwealth has also been awarded federal resources since the start of the pandemic, including funding from the CARES Act, that have helped reduce the pressure on the state's operating budget.
Gov. Charlie Baker explained in a statement:
“A two-month sales tax holiday will provide a boost to Massachusetts’ taxpayers and Main Street economies as we continue to recover from COVID-19."
“Massachusetts’ economic recovery is off to a good start, but it’s crucial that the Commonwealth takes action now to spur more economic activity in communities and support taxpayers. Thanks to stronger than expected tax revenues, the Commonwealth has managed to grow the Rainy Day Fund to a balance higher than it was at the beginning of the pandemic, and we can also afford to return these tax dollars to our residents and small businesses.”
If enacted, the legislation would be an expansion of the sales tax-free weekend for 2021, which is scheduled for August 14 and August 15.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.