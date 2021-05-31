BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker and his administration recognized Memorial Day with a virtual tribute honoring our fallen military heroes and their families.
Standing in Boston Common at the Military Heroes Fund's Flag Garden, Baker spoke of the sacrifices that make our freedoms possible today.
"I am acutely aware that it’s the sacrifices and the generosity of spirit, and the courage, of those who serve and their families who make it possible for our democracy to continue to operate on behalf of the people that we all serve," Baker said.
Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito also recently visited the state veterans' cemetery in Agawam to pay their respects to our military heroes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.