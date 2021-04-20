AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Local Sports Authority.

Members of the UMass national championship hockey team took a trip to the State House Tuesday, where officials celebrated the team's big win.

An exciting time for this team, Governor Charlie Baker and other state legislative leaders met some of the players and Head Coach Greg Carvel Tuesday.

While typically we would see a big parade following the Minutemen's first-ever national championship win, this isn't the case due to the pandemic. Baker and others recognized them earlier Tuesday with a formal ceremony outside of the State House.

They showed off their very own 2021 National Championship trophy. Baker handed out a proclamation for their efforts; he said this team is something special.

"I couldn't be more proud of the way these folks, made it almost all the way two years ago, had an opportunity to play again, taken away from them last year, and then dealt with all the stuff the pandemic throughout them this year, and a really tough game in the semis against Minnesota Duluth to pull this off. They are a terrific hockey team, and they have made all of us here in Massachusetts so proud of their work, their performance, work ethic, and performance, congratulations to all of you," Baker said.

Many of you have been asking about any further celebrations taking place that you can be a part of and we've learned UMass students, faculty, and staff will have the opportunity to take a picture with the national championship trophy by the end of this month, at the newly renovated student union and other campus facilities. Further details on exact dates and times will be announced soon.

As mentioned, no parade this spring due to state guidelines, but UMass Athletics is planning a series of events to honor the hockey program when students return to campus this fall.

When everyone is back on campus, organizers plan to recognize the Minutemen at a home football game in September. Details surrounding all events, including a championship banner flag raising at the Mullins Center this October, will be announced as they are finalized.