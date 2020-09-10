HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There has been a change to the state's COVID-19 reopening plan.
Governor Charlie Baker announced on Thursday that indoor and outdoor arcades will be allowed to reopen as soon as next Thursday.
That means folks can get their Skeeball on, which is good news for at least one local business owner.
Pinz in Hadley is already getting set up for when they plan to reopen.
Originally arcades weren't supposed to open until Phase 4. Now, these arcade owners are excited about this news.
“My phone started blowing up literally 15 seconds after he made the announcement,” said David Breen, co-owner of Pinz Entertainment.
Pinz in Hadley shut its doors back in March when the coronavirus began to sweep the state, so it’s been about six months since folks have been able to play Skeeball, DC Superheros, or Halo at the Hampshire Mall.
However, for Breen, it’s been a struggle.
“It’s been a challenge. In early March, I had over 400 employees. A lot of them are on health care, a lot of them full-time, part-time,” Breen explained.
Breen owns a total of five different arcade locations - three in the Bay State, one in New Hampshire, and one in upstate New York.
Out of those five locations, 400 employees went down to 64.
Breen told Western Mass News his businesses suffered a total loss of more than $7 million, so when they do reopen, he knows he can’t make that up.
“To make up the debt or loss of revenue, that will never happen. That’s long gone. To get back to what we call normal revenue times…next October, next November,” Breen added.
Just a day before Baker gave the green light for arcades to reopen, Breen and a group of other arcade operators banded together to get a message to the governor that they were getting ready to sue.
“We told him that we would be filing a lawsuit as of yesterday. We were going to file a lawsuit at Suffolk Superior Court and we sent them the lawsuit ready to be filed. The governor’s office, the governor’s office, I think, took notice.”
Breen said although they can reopen next Thursday, they’re going to wait until other parts of the Hampshire Mall reopen first.
