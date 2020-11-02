Gov. Baker issues new executive orders amid rise in COVID-19 cases

BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM/AP) -- Gov. Charlie Baker announced a series of new measures Monday meant to curb rising COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, including a revised stay-at-home advisory, earlier closing times for many businesses and a tougher face-covering mandate.

“We can't afford to continue to do what we've been doing,” Baker said. “Whenever possible, avoid gatherings no matter the location with people outside your household and when you do go out, wear a mask.”

The new measures come as the cases of the virus are up by 278% since Labor Day and hospitalizations are up by 145% during the same time period.

“The simple truth is too many of us have become complacent in our daily lives,” Baker said, adding that if the state continues on the same track of new infections, there will be capacity issues at local hospitals by the end of the year.

Those measures include:

Stay-at-home advisory from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., with exception of activities such as going to work, running critical errands, or taking a walk

Certain businesses must be closed daily between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. Restaurants (in-person dining must cease at 9:30 PM, although takeout and delivery may continue for food and non-alcoholic beverages, but not alcohol) Liquor stores and other retail establishments that sell alcohol must cease alcohol sales at 9:30 PM (but may continue to sell other products) Adult-use marijuana sales must cease at 9:30 PM (not including medical marijuana) Indoor & outdoor events Theaters/movie theaters (including drive-in movie theaters), and performance venues (indoor and outdoor) Youth and adult amateur sports activities Golf facilities Recreational boating and boating businesses Outdoor recreational experiences Casinos and horse tracks/simulcast facilities Driving and flight schools Zoos, botanical gardens, wildlife reserves, nature centers Close contact personal services (such as hair and nail salons) Gyms, Fitness Centers and Health Clubs Indoor and outdoor pools Museums/cultural & historical facilities/guided tours



All people must wear face coverings in public spaces, even when proper social distancing can be maintained. An exception does remain for those with a medical or disabling condition, but allows employers to require employees to provide proof of such a condition and schools to require that students participating in in-person learning provide proof of such a condition.

Gathering sizes have been reduced to 10 people for indoor events at private residences and 25 people for outdoor events at private residences . The limit on gatherings held in public spaces and at event venues (e.g. wedding venues) remains the same.

An earlier mandate said people should wear a mask in public if they couldn’t socially distance. Baker said the new mandate removes the social distancing language.

“We’re basically saying if you go out in public, wear a mask,” Baker said.

The new orders will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, November 6.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.