SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This evening a public health emergency was declared by Governor Baker.
The Gov. Baker has issued a temporary four-month ban on the sale of all vaping products and devices.
Governor Baker's four-month ban takes effect immediately and lasts until January 25, 2020.
It bans in-store and online sales of flavored and non-flavored vaping products and devices including tobacco and marijuana.
This announcement comes as the CDC and FDA are in the middle of investigating a large number of lung disease cases across the country, including nine deaths that have been associated with the use of e-cigarettes and vaping products.
The products can come in many different sizes, types, and colors some look like pens or USB sticks.
Over at utopia smoke and vape in Springfield, the owners started pulling vaping products from their shelves after they heard about the governor's announcement.
They told Western Mass News this ban is shocking and will greatly impact their bottom line.
Governor Baker said the Department of Public Health and all boards of health working with law enforcement will be charged with enforcing this ban.
