BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is urging companies to let as many employees as possible work from home to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, even after the state begins to restart the economy.
About half of executive branch state employees who work under the governor’s office have been working remotely, Baker said Friday during a press conference. He said he’s extending that for the foreseeable future.
Companies that call workers back into the office will have to demonstrate they can maintain social distancing in the workplace.
“You need to respect the virus,” Baker said.
Several large companies including Raytheon, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Takeda and Wayfair have successfully allowed many of their employees to work from home, the Republican governor said.
Baker is set to unveil a plan Monday to reopen some businesses in the state, including what steps they need to take to help protect workers and customers. Baker shuttered nonessential businesses on March 23.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the state of emergency declared in Boston isn't being lifted for the foreseeable future. The requirement that people continue to wear masks or facial coverings in public spaces will also remain in effect.
“We simply can’t afford any unnecessary setbacks,” the Democrat said.
The state has also created a new online map to help individuals find the closest COVID-19 testing location.
