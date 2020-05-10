LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Thursday - Massachusetts golf courses reopened, but Governor Charlie Baker banned the use of all motorized carts - something that prevented disabled golfers from being able to tee up.
But now - Baker is making accommodations.
Now golfers who have a documented disability will be allowed to use motorized golf carts.
"It was great to have the people with disabilities play golf again here at Twin Hills," said Twin Hills Country Club's general manager Attilio Cardaropoli.
On Sunday - golfers around Massachusetts got some good news after Baker lifted his ban on motorized golf carts for disabled golfers.
"It felt great getting that announcement in because up to a couple days ago, we have several people that are handicapped that just can’t walk the course and I had to turn them away because of the announcement Governor Baker made," Cardaropoli explained.
On Thursday - Baker reopened golf courses across the state but was under fire after he prohibited the use of motorized carts - something that forced disabled golfers to stay home.
"We complained with the governor and the health department in town, good things happen and this morning the decision got reversed and now they’re allowed to use carts
Now - golfers who need to use a cart will have to provide documentation to show they have a disability.
Cardaropoli told Western Mass News they have put up various hand sanitizing stations and are cleaning their motorized carts thoroughly, but he hopes the carts will be available to all golfers soon.
"We’re hoping everyone can use golf carts again very very soon because it doesn’t make sense to not be able to use the carts because you can see here, people are all spread out all over the place, their plenty of room between people, the 6-foot minimum distance doesn’t make much difference here because they’re way past 6 foot," Cardaropoli said.
Baker is still mandating golfers to social distance and big groups are not allowed.
