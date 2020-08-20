(WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker, on Thursday, said the number of COVID-19 tests conducted each day throughout the state continues to climb.
At the same time, the number of communities considered to be in the high-risk category for coronavirus, right now, is inching downward.
The governor said the average positive test rate remains steady at 1.4 percent. That’s a good sign, but he did say there are still pockets of high-risk communities.
Baker spoke earlier today at a COVID-19 briefing. In western Massachusetts, South Hadley has been moved to the high-risk category.
However, he said of the 351 cities and towns throughout the Commonwealth, 314 of them report an average daily case rate of less than four cases per 100,000 residents, or less than five cases total in the entire municipality for the past two weeks.
That means the vast majority of communities fall into the green or white categories and are experiencing next to no viral spread.
“The new weekly data indicates that 16 communities have moved from moderate to low risk status. That's a move in the right direction and is good to see. Meanwhile, Holyoke and Hull moved from high to moderate risk categories and Granby went down under five cases, so they moved into the white category,” Baker explained.
Baker said 73 communities have seen an improvement or no change in the daily case rate and given low transmission rates, he said he's encouraged that nearly three quarters of school districts are using the latest data to plan some sort of in-person classroom learning.
The governor also announced new COVID-19 testing tools available to every school, including rapid response tests. More on that is expected in the coming days from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
There is also encouraging news about testing turnaround times. He said right now, the average in the Bay State is about two days, making Massachusetts one of the five top states in the country for rapid test results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.