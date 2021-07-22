SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker said Thursday that he’s not looking at bringing back COVID-19 restrictions, despite a rise in cases across the state.
Massachusetts reported 457 new COVID-19 cases yesterday and the governor said today that he’s not looking to change any existing rules or policies.
At an event today, Baker noted that Massachusetts has the second highest vaccination rate in the country. Cases are on the rise across the state, but specifically Provincetown has a cluster of cases with over 250 cases so far.
Baker said when it comes to COVID-19 protocols, individual communities can still do what’s best for them.
“We have a set of statewide standards and they’re based on what we see on a statewide basis and if communities believe they need to use strategies that are more effective for them, they should do so and that’s exactly what Provincetown did,” Baker explained.
Baker encouraged those who have not been vaccinated to do so as the Delta variant spreads and the Lambda variant has been reported in the United States. He also said he has no plans to mandate masks inside schools this fall.
