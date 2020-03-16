SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker offered an update this afternoon on what they’re doing for those impacted economically by the coronavirus.
The focus is to help small business owners.
Gov. Baker said a $10 million small business recovery loan fund is up and running.
This helps small business owners stay afloat, as coronavirus restrictions stay in place and impact sales.
"This fund should familiar to those of you who covered either the snow emergencies in 15 or the Merrimack disasters in 18. The fund will provide emergency capital of up to $75,000 for ma businesses with under 50 full time and part-time employees," Gov. Baker explained.
The loans are now available and no payments will be due for six months.
Governor Baker also was asked about the latest guidelines coming out of the White House today, urging no gatherings with more than 10 people.
"I think the larger point here is whether you're talking 10 or 25, the big message that everyone should talk from this that non-essential gatherings of any significant size given the contagious nature of this particular virus are simply a bad idea," Gov. Baker noted.
The governor said at this time he is sticking with gatherings of no more than 25 in Massachusetts.
