BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- While outlining steps for restaurants to reopen, Governor Charlie Baker also talked sports on Friday and there are some important updates for New England fans.
Many sports fans are anxious to get things moving and today, Baker gave a glimmer of hope that it might be sooner than later.
The governor said the Patriots, Celtics, Bruins, Red Sox, and Revolution can resume practice again soon with precautions.
Teams will be allowed to open their practice facilities June 6, but they must follow health and safety rules set by the state and their respective leagues.
“You know, there's just so many times you can watch the Patriots beat the Falcons or the Celtics beat the Lakers or the Bruins beat the Canucks or the Red Sox beat the Yankees or the Cardinals or the Angels. At some point, it’s got to be live and, for all of us, live sports and especially pro sports would be great to see again because not only will it be significant milestone for those of us who are fans, but it will also send a big signal that we’ve continued to do the things that we need to do to contain and control the virus to keep it in check,” Baker said.
Baker said while each league is obviously working hard to host games again - first without fans - the hope is that opening practice facilities will help make that happen a little sooner.
As for fans coming to watch practice, which is a big deal coming up for the Patriots at Gillette Stadium, at this time, no fans will be allowed.
