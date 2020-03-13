BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker has issued new measures amid growing concerns over coronavirus.
At a Friday afternoon press conference, Baker announced that he has issued an emergency order that prohibits most gatherings of over 250 people.
That order includes, but is not limited to, events that brings together 250 or more people in a single room or space at a time in a venue, such as:
- Community events
- Civic events
- Public events
- Leisure events
- Faith-based events
- Sporting events with spectators
- Concerts
- Conventions
- Fundraisers
- Parades
- Fairs
- Festivals
“Everyone has a role to play in stopping the spread of the Coronavirus, and by limiting large gatherings, we can further mitigate the spread of the disease...It is important to take these steps now to further protect the residents of the Commonwealth, and we will continue to encourage residents to maintain social distancing, and practice healthy personal hygiene to stop the spread of the virus," Baker explained in a statement.
The order does not apply to:
- Airports
- Bus and train stations
- Medical facilities
- Libraries
- Shopping malls and centers
- Polling locations
- Grocery and retail stores
- Other places where 250 or people may be in transit
The governor's office noted some other provisions to the order, including:
- Does not apply to restaurants, provided they, when possible, should encourage social distancing
- Does not apply to typical office environments, government buildings, or factories where large numbers of people are present, but it is unusual for them to be within arm’s length of one another
- Does not apply to higher education or K-12 schools when classes are in session; provided, that assemblies or classes of more than 250 people are prohibited
- Does not apply to events that exclude spectators; provided, however, that members of the media may attend the event
The state noted that athletic and other events do not need to be cancelled or postponed if spectators and other attendees are excluded.
Baker's office explained that the state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will provide guidance to school districts related scholastic athletic events.
It was noted that, regardless of whether or not an event falls into the order:
- Higher-risk people - including older adults and those with underlying health conditions - should avoid large gatherings
- Everyone is urged to maintain social distancing (approximately six feet) when possible
- Continue washing hands, utilizing hand sanitizer, and practice proper respiratory etiguette
The order took effect Friday and will be in place until further notice.
