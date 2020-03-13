Charlie Baker file

(WGGB/WSHM) - All skating rinks operated by the DCR are closed for the remainder of the 2020 ice skating season, according to Gov. Charlie Baker's office.

The state-operated skating rinks, which were slated to close on March 22, will cease operations on Saturday, March 14.

All skating rinks that are operated by third parties will be closed from Saturday, March 14 until Wednesday, April 1.

All events at the below-mentioned locations are cancelled.

Gov. Baker says these closures are out of abundance of caution as concerns over the coronavirus heighten.

Below are a list of the state-operated skating rinks that are closed for the season:

BOSTON

Frederick Douglas Emmons Rink; 150 Rutherford Avenue

BOSTON

Private First Class Steven J. Steriti Memorial Skating Rink; 561 Commercial Street

BOSTON

Private First-Class Robert M. Devine Skating Rink; 995 William T. Morrissey Boulevard

BOSTON

Francis L. Murphy Memorial Ice Skating Rink; 1880 William J. Day Boulevard

BOSTON

Alexander S. Bajko Memorial Skating Rink; 75 Turtle Pond Parkway

BOSTON

Lieutenant James F. Reilly Memorial Recreation Center; 355 Chestnut Hill Avenue

BOSTON

Kelly Outdoor Skating Rink; 1 Marbury Terrace

Below are list of DCR rinks that are operated by a third party:

ARLINGTON

Ed Burns Arena; 422 Summer Street

BOSTON

First Lieutenant Louis E. Porrazzo Skating Rink; 199 Coleridge Street

BOSTON

Jim Roche Community Ice Arena; 1275 VFW Parkway

BOSTON

Monsignor William J. Daly Memorial Recreation Center; 4 Nonantum Road

BROCKTON

Representative John G. Asiaf Skating Rink; 476 Forest Avenue

CAMBRIDGE

Reverend Romano Simoni Skating Rink; 155 Gore Street

CANTON

John P. Metropolis Skating Rink; 2167 Washington Street

EVERETT

Everett Allied War Veterans' Memorial Recreation Center; 65 Elm Street

FALL RIVER

Arthur R. Driscoll Memorial Skating Rink; 272 Elsbree Street

FRANKLIN

Staff Sergeant Robert Pirelli Veterans Memorial Rink; 910 Panther Way

GARDNER

Gardner Veterans Skating Rink; 45 Veterans Drive

GREENFIELD

Collins-Moylan Memorial Skating Rink; 5 Barr Avenue

HAVERHILL

Veterans Memorial Skating Rink; 229 Brook Street

HOLYOKE

Henry J. Fitzpatrick Skating Rink; 575 Maple Street

LOWELL

John J. Janas Memorial Skating Rink; 382 Douglas Road

LYNN

William P. Connery, Sr. and Sons Memorial Rink; 182 Shepard Street

MARLBOROUGH

John J. Navin Skating Rink; 451 Bolton Stree

MEDFORD

Anthony A. LoConte Memorial Skating Rink; 3449 Veterans Parkway

MEDFORD

John W. Flynn Memorial Ice Skating Rink; 300 Elm Street

MILTON

Max Ulin Memorial Skating Rink; 11 Unquity Road

NEW BEDFORD

Stephen Hetland Memorial Skating Rink; 310 Hathaway Boulevard

NEWBURYPORT

Henry Graf, Jr. Skating Rink; 28 Low Street

NORTH ADAMS

Peter W. Foote Vietnam Veterans Memorial Rink; 1010 South Church Street

NORTH AUBURN

Daniel S. Horgan Memorial Skating Rink; 400 Oxford Street

PEABODY

James E. McVann and Louis F. O'Keefe Memorial Skating Rink; 511 Lowell Street

PLYMOUTH

John A. Armstrong Memorial Skating Rink; 103 Long Pond Road

QUINCY

Mayor William T. Shea Memorial Rink; 651 Willard Street

REVERE

Staff Sergeant Paul W. Cronin Memorial Arena; 850 Revere Beach Parkway

SAUGUS

Kasabuski Brothers Memorial Rink; 201 Forest Street

SOMERVILLE

Veterans Memorial Skating Rink; 570 Somerville Avenue

SPRINGFIELD

Ray Smead Memorial Skating Rink; 1780 Roosevelt Avenue

TAUNTON

Theodore J. Aleixo, Jr. Skating Rink; 150 Gordon Owen Riverway

WALTHAM

Veterans Memorial Skating Rink; 295 Totten Pond Road

WEYMOUTH

William A. Connell, Sr. Recreation Center; 220 Broad Street

WORCESTER

Honorable Charles J. Buffone Skating Rink; 284 Lake Avenue

