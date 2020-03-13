(WGGB/WSHM) - All skating rinks operated by the DCR are closed for the remainder of the 2020 ice skating season, according to Gov. Charlie Baker's office.
The state-operated skating rinks, which were slated to close on March 22, will cease operations on Saturday, March 14.
All skating rinks that are operated by third parties will be closed from Saturday, March 14 until Wednesday, April 1.
All events at the below-mentioned locations are cancelled.
Gov. Baker says these closures are out of abundance of caution as concerns over the coronavirus heighten.
Below are a list of the state-operated skating rinks that are closed for the season:
BOSTON
Frederick Douglas Emmons Rink; 150 Rutherford Avenue
BOSTON
Private First Class Steven J. Steriti Memorial Skating Rink; 561 Commercial Street
BOSTON
Private First-Class Robert M. Devine Skating Rink; 995 William T. Morrissey Boulevard
BOSTON
Francis L. Murphy Memorial Ice Skating Rink; 1880 William J. Day Boulevard
BOSTON
Alexander S. Bajko Memorial Skating Rink; 75 Turtle Pond Parkway
BOSTON
Lieutenant James F. Reilly Memorial Recreation Center; 355 Chestnut Hill Avenue
BOSTON
Kelly Outdoor Skating Rink; 1 Marbury Terrace
Below are list of DCR rinks that are operated by a third party:
ARLINGTON
Ed Burns Arena; 422 Summer Street
BOSTON
First Lieutenant Louis E. Porrazzo Skating Rink; 199 Coleridge Street
BOSTON
Jim Roche Community Ice Arena; 1275 VFW Parkway
BOSTON
Monsignor William J. Daly Memorial Recreation Center; 4 Nonantum Road
BROCKTON
Representative John G. Asiaf Skating Rink; 476 Forest Avenue
CAMBRIDGE
Reverend Romano Simoni Skating Rink; 155 Gore Street
CANTON
John P. Metropolis Skating Rink; 2167 Washington Street
EVERETT
Everett Allied War Veterans' Memorial Recreation Center; 65 Elm Street
FALL RIVER
Arthur R. Driscoll Memorial Skating Rink; 272 Elsbree Street
FRANKLIN
Staff Sergeant Robert Pirelli Veterans Memorial Rink; 910 Panther Way
GARDNER
Gardner Veterans Skating Rink; 45 Veterans Drive
GREENFIELD
Collins-Moylan Memorial Skating Rink; 5 Barr Avenue
HAVERHILL
Veterans Memorial Skating Rink; 229 Brook Street
HOLYOKE
Henry J. Fitzpatrick Skating Rink; 575 Maple Street
LOWELL
John J. Janas Memorial Skating Rink; 382 Douglas Road
LYNN
William P. Connery, Sr. and Sons Memorial Rink; 182 Shepard Street
MARLBOROUGH
John J. Navin Skating Rink; 451 Bolton Stree
MEDFORD
Anthony A. LoConte Memorial Skating Rink; 3449 Veterans Parkway
MEDFORD
John W. Flynn Memorial Ice Skating Rink; 300 Elm Street
MILTON
Max Ulin Memorial Skating Rink; 11 Unquity Road
NEW BEDFORD
Stephen Hetland Memorial Skating Rink; 310 Hathaway Boulevard
NEWBURYPORT
Henry Graf, Jr. Skating Rink; 28 Low Street
NORTH ADAMS
Peter W. Foote Vietnam Veterans Memorial Rink; 1010 South Church Street
NORTH AUBURN
Daniel S. Horgan Memorial Skating Rink; 400 Oxford Street
PEABODY
James E. McVann and Louis F. O'Keefe Memorial Skating Rink; 511 Lowell Street
PLYMOUTH
John A. Armstrong Memorial Skating Rink; 103 Long Pond Road
QUINCY
Mayor William T. Shea Memorial Rink; 651 Willard Street
REVERE
Staff Sergeant Paul W. Cronin Memorial Arena; 850 Revere Beach Parkway
SAUGUS
Kasabuski Brothers Memorial Rink; 201 Forest Street
SOMERVILLE
Veterans Memorial Skating Rink; 570 Somerville Avenue
SPRINGFIELD
Ray Smead Memorial Skating Rink; 1780 Roosevelt Avenue
TAUNTON
Theodore J. Aleixo, Jr. Skating Rink; 150 Gordon Owen Riverway
WALTHAM
Veterans Memorial Skating Rink; 295 Totten Pond Road
WEYMOUTH
William A. Connell, Sr. Recreation Center; 220 Broad Street
WORCESTER
Honorable Charles J. Buffone Skating Rink; 284 Lake Avenue
