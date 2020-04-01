BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Governor Charlie Baker announced today that all United State of America flags and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flags be lowered to half-staff immediately until sunset on Sunday, April 5.
This order includes all flags at each state-building, facility, town properties, and private institutions.
This is to mark solemn respect in honor of the United States military veterans and residents at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home, who passed away this past week.
For more information, you can click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.