(WGGB/WSHM/AP) -- Gov. Charlie Baker has announced that Phase 2 of the state's reopening process will begin Monday, June 8.
On Friday, Massachusetts public health officials reported a “positive trend” in several categories they are using to monitor the coronavirus pandemic
The Department of Public Health moved the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations into “positive trend” status for the first time on Friday.
The state already reported that testing capacity and the rate of tests that come back positive were on a positive trajectory.
The following businesses will be eligible to reopen in Step One of Phase 2 on June 8, with contingencies:
- Retail, with occupancy limits;
- Childcare facilities and day camps, with detailed guidance;
- Restaurants, outdoor table service only;
- Hotels and other lodgings, no events, functions or meetings;
- Warehouses and distribution centers;
- Personal services without close physical contact, such as home cleaning, photography, window washing, career coaching and education tutoring;
- Post-secondary, higher education, vocational-tech and occupation schools for the purpose of completing graduation requirements;
- Youth and adult amateur sports, with detailed guidance;
- Outdoor recreation facilities
- Professional sports practices, no games or public admissions;
- Non-athletic youth instructional classes in arts, education or life skills and in groups of less than 10;
- Driving and flight schools
- Outdoor historical spaces, no functions, gatherings or guided tours;
- Funeral homes, with occupancy limits
The following businesses will be eligible reopen in Step Two of Phase 2 at a later date to be determined:
- Indoor table service at restaurants
- Close-contact personal services, with restrictions, including:
- Hair removal and replacement
- Nail care
- Skin care
- Massage therapy
- Makeup salons and makeup application services
- Tanning salons
- Tattoo, piercing and body art services
- Personal training, with restrictions
