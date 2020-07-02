BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Gov. Baker has announced that the state's reopening process will continue next week.
The governor announced Thursday that Phase 3 will begin Monday, July 6.
That move will allow more sectors to reopen, with strict guidance, including:
- Movie theaters and outdoor performance venues
- Museums, cultural and historical sites
- Fitness centers and health clubs
- Certain indoor recreational activities with low potential for contact
Baker also noted that professional sports teams, with proper league guidance, will be allowed to hold games in Massachusetts without fans.
Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito explained that the state's casinos are part of Phase 3 and are eligible to open Monday.
It was also announced Thursday that, starting Monday, indoor gatherings will be limited to eight people per 1,000 square feet, but should not exceed 25 people in a single enclosed, indoor space.
Similarly, outdoor gatherings in enclosed spaces will be limited to 25 percent of a facility’s maximum permitted occupancy, with a maximum of 100 people in a single enclosed outdoor space.
Such sites include:
- Community events
- Civic events
- Sporting events
- Concerts
- Conventions
The Baker-Polito Administration added that this revised gathering order does not apply to outdoor, unenclosed gatherings so long as proper social distancing measures are possible.
It also does not apply to the City of Boston, where the revised gathering guidance won't take effect until Monday, July 13.
Like previous phases, Phase 3 will be done in a two-step process.
Baker did note that Phase 3 will last longer than previous phases as they monitor the public health data.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.