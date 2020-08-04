SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker said the positive test rate for COVID-19 has inched up, although slightly. He is not ruling out the possibility of going back to tighter social distance regulations.
The governor today said he doesn't want all the hard work residents have put in -- wearing masks and social distancing -- to go to waste.
He made his comments today at Hanscom Airfield headquarters of Boston Medflight praising their role in transporting more than 700 of the most seriously ill COVID-19 patients from community hospitals across the Bay State to hospitals in the Boston area.
As for the virus itself, the seven-day positive test rate is now up slightly to 2%. Large gatherings, he said, are in part to blame.
“We've only had a slight uptick from a low of 1.7% to 2% but we'll be forced to adjust out plans if the data warrants it,” Baker said. “That could mean gathering sizes could be reduced and we could make some of our business regulations more strict. Reopening and staying open is obviously the goal, but obviously we can't do that if we don't have everyone's help to move forward.”
Baker said nearly 1.6 million Massachusetts residents have been tested so far with expanded testing a priority across the Bay State. It’s part of the state’s “stop the spread” initiative.
Baker said they will continue to monitor the data to determine if any changes in openings or roll backs need to be made. In the meantime, residents are urged to continue to wear masks and social distance to keep the numbers down.
