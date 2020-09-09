SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker gave Springfield a big shout-out at his coronavirus briefing on Wednesday.
The governor said the city is moving in the right direction and it’s partly because of the mayor’s handling of the virus.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was happy to hear the governor used Springfield as a positive example for the rest of the state when it comes to the coronavirus.
The mayor said the cases in the City of Homes are low because of the community.
Baker noted that Springfield was one of the cities in the state that have pushed COVID-19 case numbers way down.
“Springfield has recently moved from moderate risk to low risk and has stayed green for the past several weeks,” Baker said.
Baker said it’s partly because of Sarno’s strong messaging about the virus.
“In Springfield, for example, he closed down a few parks when he felt people just weren't taking seriously the issues associated with distancing and didn't open back up until he got, from the neighborhood, that people were going to be serious about this,” Baker explained.
Western Mass News spoke with Sarno, who said a big reason why the COVID-19 positive numbers are down is because of the community.
“I want to give a big shout out. This has been a partnership, this has been a partnership between the businesses and the city of Springfield,” Sarno explained.
The mayor said the city is heading in the right direction, but there is still work to be done.
“We will defeat this COVID-19. We are continuing to be in the green and we want to be in the next category, would be the white or shaded gray area on it, but we still have to be vigilant,” Sarno said.
