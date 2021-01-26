BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker delivered his State of the Commonwealth from his office to a mostly empty State House, which was just one of the many dramatic changes occurring over the last year because of the global pandemic.
COVID-19 and the fall-out from the many state-mandated restrictions took center stage.
In only 12 months, the state of our state changed dramatically.
“Tonight’s address is just one more example of a gathering, a ritual of coming together that’s been put on hold by the pandemic,” Baker said. “But better days are coming, and like you, Lt. Gov. Polito and I are looking forward to being able to join with family, and friends and colleagues because, as we all know, there is so much joy in being together.”
Calling it the worst public health crisis in the last 100 years, Baker acknowledged the thousands who died and the thousands hospitalized, as well as the millions left in isolation.
“COVID turned everyone’s life around and did so that often times crippled our ability to share our fears and our loss with those we love,” Baker said.
From the first months of the pandemic, when officials struggled to get a handle on the rapid spread of COVID-19 the state ordered mandates that forced many small businesses to close and left hundreds of thousands out of work.
Baker said the focus must now pivot to vaccinations.
“By the end of this week, we’ll have 103 vaccination sites open to the public with the ability to administer about 240,000 doses each week,” Baker said.
Next month, the governor said the sites will increase to 165 with a capacity of 305,000 doses a week. But until then, he thanked Massachusetts residents for their patience and sacrifices, while praising those on the frontlines who stepped up to help others and confront the pandemic head-on.
“These heroes are the most beautiful part of this most difficult experience. Their resilience, creativity, and commitment gives me hope and because of who they are, what they do. I can say to you tonight, that I know that the state of our Commonwealth is strong,” Baker explained.
The governor also briefly touched on other priorities, including the police reform legislation he signed into law in December and a sweeping climate change bill approved by lawmakers earlier this month.
Clearly, though, the unprecedented impact of the coronavirus dominated his thoughts and his address.
“The end is in sight, but for the next few months, we must continue to stay vigilant and take the steps that we all know to stop the spread. But know this, we will beat this virus, and life will return to normal,” Baker said.
The governor ended with a brief word on the mood of the nation in this time of crisis, quoting a Walt Whitman phrase. Baker said, "Be curious, not judgmental," suggesting to maintain an open mind and show empathy for others.
