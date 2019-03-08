SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Proposed legislation by Governor Baker is designed to make our roadways safer.
It includes more restrictions on cell phone, speed limits, and seatbelts in an effort to crack down on unsafe driving.
"Some really good things, and," State Representative Lindsay Sabadosa tells us. "I'm looking forward to hearing more details."
Bill 5.7 is currently making the rounds at the State House will eventually go to the Transportation Committee, which State Representative Lindsay Sabadosa is on.
"There are," continued State Representative Sabadosa. "Certain parts of this that can really improve safety. The proposal would make certain things illegal, but the punishment [is] not yet clear."
It includes cell phones.
If you're going to use one, it must be hands-free.
The only time you would be able to use one is when you activate hands-free mode, which Sabadosa tells Western Mass News still needs some explaining.
"We just need to clarify exactly what that means," said Sabadosa. "To activate hands-free, but the, of course, you have to activate voice recognition."
The proposal would also give police a reason to pull you over that they haven't had before.
Believe it or not, the state says you can't be pulled over for not having a seatbelt on.
This proposal would change that.
"These are things," stated Sabadosa. "I wasn't actually aware of. I've always worn my seatbelt, because I thought it was the law. We don't want to implement laws that penalize people. We want to protect people."
Another surprising takeaway from this proposal are speed limits in workzones.
Currently, limits are only recommendations, according to the state and not enforceable by police.
"Had no idea police were unable to pull people over who don't respect those limits," says Sabadosa. "Honestly, when you have people walking around the side of the road, it feels instinctual to want to slow down."
This legislation will require hearings, but Sabadosa says, if all goes as planned, she thinks at least some of these changes could go into effect in 2019.
"Parts of the legislation were," stated Sabadosa. "Already on the table last year. It sounds like the governor has indicated he saw broad support in the legislature so that means things may move a little more quickly."
To learn more about Bill 5.7 and to see it in full, click or tap here.
