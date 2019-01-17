BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM/AP) -- Gov. Charlie Baker wants Massachusetts to legalize betting on professional sports.
The Republican announced Thursday that he will be filing legislation that would allow the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to license the state's three casino operators to offer sports betting. The proposal would also allow other entities, such as daily fantasy sports operators, to offer online betting.
The measure would tax sports wagering in casinos at 10 percent, and online bets at 12.5 percent.
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission would oversee sports betting under the governor's proposal, which calls for the revenue raised from the taxes to go toward local aid to cities and towns.
Baker calls it a "commonsense" proposal.
MGM Springfield Michael Mathis said in a statement regarding the Governor's announcement:
“We are eager to work with Massachusetts legislators and policymakers on an outcome that protects consumers, boosts the commonwealth through tax revenue and other economic benefits and curbs the illegal market. We’ve spent decades operating sportsbooks in the United States, building trust with regulators and preserving the integrity of sports. We look forward to bringing that expertise to Massachusetts in a well-regulated sports wagering marketplace.”
A 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturned federal law prohibiting states from legalizing sports betting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.