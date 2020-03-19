MARLBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Today Governor Charlie Baker toured the Quest Diagnostics Laboratory in Marlborough.
After touring their facilities, the main topic Governor Baker spoke on was testing and the process.
The governor wants to make sure whoever feels like they have symptoms can get tested.
That way they have the most up to date information in Massachusetts.
His goal is to get far enough ahead in testing to play a 'proactive game'.
“I think everybody knows at this point that the CDC broadened their guidelines with respect who could be tested. A little less than a week ago, we incorporated those guidelines almost immediately. We believe over the next course over the next several days and weeks, there will be an enormous increase in the amount of testing that takes place daily here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts," Gov. Baker explained.
Baker wants medical labs to process as many COVID-19 tests as they can every single day.
