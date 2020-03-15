BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker ordered a three week suspension for all schools in the state.
But what does that mean for families trying to feed their kids?
Some schools in Western Mass have already put in place meal programs to help families in need.
As COVID-19 ramps up across the state, Baker made a major announcement on Sunday regarding school systems.
"Out of an abundance of caution for students and school staff, I am ordering three weeks suspension of school operations for education purposes at all public and private elementary and secondary schools," said Baker.
Gov. Baker made the announcement that all schools will be closing on Tuesday, if they haven't already done so, and will go until April 5.
"We understand that many school districts rely on school buildings," said Baker. "Essential services outside of communications, like meal programs and special education closing down the schools will not interrupt this service and we will work with school services."
Gov. Baker told Western Mass News, it is essential for school officials to keep learning opportunities for students.
"Although schools must suspend in-person, educational operation staff would be planning to provide alternative access to learning opportunities during this period and potentially beyond," said Baker. "School personnel should prepare for the greatest extent possible that families have access to essential non-academic services and their children. Especially enveloping special-ed and food services for students who are the most vulnerable."
Some schools in Western Mass have already set up food programs for students in need.
In Springfield, twelve schools are open for any student 18 or younger.
The meals will be ready for breakfast and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Over in Palmer, families can pick up meals at four different locations, including Endelson Playground and Converse Middle School.
Meanwhile, in Greenfield, the high school, middle school and Newton School will have "Grab-and-Go," style breakfast and lunches.
Gov. Baker is urging parents to be mindful of social distancing.
"By breaking up large gatherings and encouraging social distancing, we can prevent the spread," said Baker. "But we can't simply transfer a group full of kids from your classroom to your neighbors playroom on days, on end."
For a full list of the schools that have put in place meals, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.