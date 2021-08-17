BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is speaking out and sharing his thoughts on the crisis in Afghanistan.
In a series of tweets this morning, he noted:
"The mismanagement that led to the catastrophe unfolding in Afghanistan has needlessly endangered Americans and our allies. I am deeply thankful for the men and women who have fought to protect the homeland and pray for the safety of all those now serving."
"Massachusetts is ready to assist Afghan refugees seeking safety and peace in America."
