AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- House Ways and Means Committee Chairman and Massachusetts Congressman Richard Neal is speaking out after formally requesting President Trump’s tax records yesterday.
On Wednesday, Neal requested six years of the president's personal tax returns from 2013 to 2018, as well as the tax returns of eight of his businesses, to be released.
"We followed IRS guidelines, which suggest to taxpayers that six years is generally the measurement they use for advising taxpayers on how long to keep their forms," Neal said.
The move was made before the window of opportunity closed for good.
"So we didn't want to have the case perhaps dismissed on perhaps a technical glitch," Neal added.
It's a stance that Mass. Governor Charlie Baker told Western Mass News he expected.
"Congressman Neal made it quite clear that once he got settled, that would be one of the first things on his agenda," Baker said Thursday.
It's also something Baker fully supports.
"I support his move in that direction. I hope the president and the people on his team comply," Baker added.
During his campaign, President Trump initially said he would release his tax returns as other candidates have, but later refused, citing an audit that was underway.
"Almost every lawyer says, you don't release your returns until the audit's complete. When the audit's complete, I'll do it," the president said.
Under a provision in the federal tax code, Neal is allowed to request anyone's tax returns as long as they can show it's part of the oversight role of Congress or an investigation.
Neal said that his request follows months of debate and preparation among Democrats on the committee.
At a recent hearing, GOP committee members raised concerns about invasions of privacy if requesting tax returns from the IRS becomes the norm - something Baker also agrees with.
"Even a president is a private citizen when they run for president. Be careful how much power and authority you give the government," Baker noted.
However, the governor again pointed out that the supports the stance of rep. Neal.
"I think the right path here is the one pursued by the congressman, which is to make it an inquiry and a part of a private discussion," Baker added.
Neal said, "So again, I think, as I've said to you now for a long period of time, we've taken a very methodical approach to what will likely be an established court case."
Neal has given the IRS until April 10 to comply with the formal request and for now, it's in the treasury department's hands.
