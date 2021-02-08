AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A rise in COVID-19 cases has prompted the Amherst Board of Health to issue an emergency order, now deeming the town as high risk for COVID, after UMass Amherst did the same Sunday.
This not only affects residents and students but businesses in the area as well.
The UMass Amherst campus is now considered at high risk, and this order has been put in place for a minimum of two weeks.
While typically the campus is packed with students and residents roaming through, that wasn’t the case Monday, due to more people testing positive for COVID-19.
This order has been issued after consultation with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health that provides steps for UMass Amherst in response to a significant increase in cases.
The new restrictions include all in-person classes moving to remote learning. All on and off-campus students are directed to stay inside. All campus athletic games and practices are canceled. Students are only allowed to leave their residents to get meals, get COVID tested, and go to medical appointments.
Governor Charlie Baker said at a press conference Monday the cause may have to do with students returning to campus.
“I don't know exactly how they ended up in the situation they ended up in. It seems like it's primarily focused on the freshman class. I think the decision that the campus made, which was to basically to put kind of the equivalent of a stay-in-order in place to get through the next ten days to two weeks, is not an unusual way for an organization like that. They're not the first campus in Massachusetts, let's put it this way, to use that as a strategy to reduce the amount of spread they're dealing with,” Baker said.
Businesses are also impacted by this decision, as they have to close at 9:30 p.m. for the time being.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.