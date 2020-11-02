SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our team coverage of Election Day security turned to other measures in place for Tuesday and the days beyond.
Gov. Charlie Baker signed an order Monday to have 1,000 members of the Massachusetts National Guard available if they are needed.
He said if local officials request any assistance to help maintain public safety, the National Guard will be ready.
“Sometimes it's in advance of a storm, sometimes it's in response to a fire, and we've also brought them out when local communities have raised concerns about their ability to safely manage really large outdoor gatherings,” Baker said. “We've heard from a number of our colleagues in local government who asked us to make the guard available if need be, sort of later in the week.”
Massachusetts State Police said there are no specific threats to the Commonwealth. They are, however, continuing to monitor public gatherings related to the election.
State Police will have increased staffing Tuesday and in the days that follow.
