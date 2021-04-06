BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) — More than 3.9 million people in Massachusetts have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and Tuesday, one important resident added himself to that total.
Governor Charlie Baker received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today and then provided an update on the fight against the virus.
Baker said he used the state’s preregistration system and was notified last week that he could sign up for an appointment slot, which brought us to today.
Baker received the vaccine at the Hynes Convention Center and signed up for a second dose in April. He received the Pfizer vaccine, which has a waiting period of three weeks between doses, rather than Moderna, which has a waiting period of four weeks or Johnson and Johnson, which is one dose. Following the shot, he was observed for 15 minutes, which is standard protocol for anyone getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
[Nurse: How do you feel?]
“I'll tell you in 15 minutes,” Baker noted.
[Nurse: Alright, I'm the nurse checking on you.]
“Yeah, I feel fine. I feel fine,”
Baker then delivered an update on the vaccine for the rest of the Commonwealth and said an additional one million people became eligible this week including people who have one qualifying health condition. He added that people can go back and change their settings in the state’s preregistration system to align with the newly updated list of qualifying health conditions.
This comes as President Biden announced that all U.S. people age 16 and older must be eligible to sign up for the vaccine by April 19, around two weeks earlier than his initial goal of May 1. April 19 is also when the Commonwealth of Massachusetts planned to open up registration to people 16 and older.
Baker said based on the number of people who have already been vaccinated, he is confident that Massachusetts will continue to stay healthy.
“The percentage of our population is fully dosed is significantly above almost every other state in the country and it’s number one among all the states that are more than five million people,” Baker explained.
Baker said the first lady signed up for the preregistration system too, but found a vaccine appointment on CVS earlier and canceled her slot in the state system as a result.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.