SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker has just announced he will be rescinding the Mandatory Early Closure of Businesses Order, as well as the state's overnight Stay at Home Advisory.
Both will come to an end as of 5 a.m. on Monday, January 25th.
He made the announcement during his press conference Thursday afternoon from the State House in Boston.
This means businesses such as restaurants, casinos, and movie theaters will once again be allowed to stay open past 9:30 p.m.
The Governor says Phase 3, Step 2 businesses must still remain closed and the temporary 25% capacity and gathering limits remain in effect until February 8th.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this developing story today. Stay with us online and on-air starting at 4PM on CBS3 for the latest details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.