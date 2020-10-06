SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker addressed Halloween in the Bay State during the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday.
In Springfield, door-to-door trick or treating is canceled this year, but for many other communities in the state, Halloween is still on.
During his COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, Baker said the state didn’t just outright cancel Halloween in fear that it would push Halloween gatherings indoors.
He said this is not the year for indoor parties.
“People ought not to have indoor gatherings with their friends and neighbors,” Baker said. “I've had a number of people tell me they've been invited to those kinds of gatherings. Most years at Halloween I understand why and it makes sense. This is not one of those years.”
This came as the city of Springfield already canceled trick-or-treating due to health concerns during the coronavirus pandemic.
Springfield is the only community in western Mass to cancel as of right now. The city of Chicopee canceled their annual downtown Halloween bash and recommended people avoid trick-or-treating.
Other communities are issuing guidelines on safe trick or treating regulations, including the city of Northampton. The guidelines focus on social distancing and wearing masks.
Baker said his office will be issuing Halloween guidance for the state soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.