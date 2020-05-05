BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is continuing to see coronavirus numbers heading in the right direction, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday.
One good sign is that even as the state increases the number of tests it's conducting, the percentage of those testing positive for the virus is decreasing, Baker said.
The state has also seen a downward trend on the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, the Republican added.
But Baker said the state needs to see those numbers decline more before it can begin to reopen the economy. A 17-member commission is planning to release a proposal May 18 about how to begin safely to reopen.
Massachusetts has recorded the fourth most COVID-19 deaths of any state.
A statewide order signed by Baker mandating the use of masks or facial coverings while in public when social distancing isn't possible goes into effect Wednesday.
Baker made his comments at Merrow Manufacturing in Fall River, which has converted its facility to produce personal protective equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.