BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday that while the state continues to battle the coronavirus, it still hasn’t reached the other side of the surge.
That means steps taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 — from shuttering nonessential businesses to social distancing — will remain in place.
“Until we start to see some of that kind of information about the peaking of the surge and the move in the other direction for some sustained period of time, we’re not going to be interested in reopening anything,” Baker said.
Baker said there has been some discussion about how the state might safely reopen the economy, but again emphasized the state is not at that point.
Health officials are keeping an eye on the number of people tested and what percentage have tested positive. The percentage of positive tests compared to all tests has fluctuated in the 20s, Baker said. On Thursday about 21% of those tests came back positive.
Baker, a Republican, also cautioned that the state has been focusing a good portion of its testing on locations believed to have high number of people who have contracted COVID-19, including nursing homes, which could in part account for the high number of positive tests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.