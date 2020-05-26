SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker said the coronavirus surge is over, but diligence on social distancing remains critical.
Tuesday he gave residents high marks for social distancing contributing to a continued decline in the number of COVID-19 cases.
In his daily briefing, the governor said the number of cases continues to trend in the right direction.
As of Monday, the rate of positive tests stood at 9%.
The number of those hospitalized marks a significant decrease over the past two to three weeks.
Field hospitals continue to close, including the 1,000-bed facility at the Boston Convention and Exposition Center, which will no longer take new patients.
The governor also announced a $56 million program to help food-insecure families.
The state's Health and Human Services secretary announced that for the first time ever, in partnership with the federal government, people receiving state assistance can shop online.
“It's a pilot,” said Secretary Marylou Sudders. “It's only two -- Walmart and Amazon. Now that's big. And I think the fact that the federal government understood the states need flexibility and individuals who are disabled and the like, you know, the difficulty in shopping, so we pressed. We pressed hard for it.”
More details will be rolled out on that shortly as they work out the finer details, with just two retailers to start -- Walmart and Amazon.
Also at the briefing, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said that she went to a small, socially distanced family gathering over the weekend, another sign that reopening is underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.