BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM/AP) -- School buildings in Massachusetts will remain closed through the end of the academic year, but remote learning will continue, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Tuesday.
There hasn’t been any strong guidance about how to operate schools safely as the state works to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Republican governor said.
“We believe therefore that students cannot safety return to school,” Baker said. All non-emergency child care programs will remain closed until June 29, he added.
Baker’s announcement came a day after Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, a Democrat, said the city's students wouldn’t go back to school May 4 and suggested schools would not reopen until September.
The current state of emergency order extends until May 4.
“I also think next year when school comes back in September, it could be a very different looking situation in the classrooms,” Walsh said Monday.
Before Baker made his announcement, the head of the state’s largest teachers union — the Massachusetts Teachers Association — said in a news release that the state’s public school buildings must remain closed for the rest of the school year.
In addition, Baker announced that the closure of non-emergency daycare programs will be extended until June 29.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.