BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday that Massachusetts is seeing hopeful data about the state’s effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
“In the course of the past few days we have seen some positive downward trends,” Baker said, pointing in part to a general decline in new hospitalizations for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.
The state processed nearly 16,000 COVID-19 tests on Sunday, the highest daily tally since the start of the pandemic. About 12 percent of those tests came back positive, lower than previous daily highs that had exceeded 20 percent, Baker said. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts topped 4,000 on Sunday.
But the Republican warned the extension of the state’s state-of-emergency and stay-at-home advisory until May 18 doesn’t mean the economy will be “off to the races” on that date. He said reopening plans will include social distancing and cleaning protocols for businesses.
Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, who is helping to lead a 17-member economic reopening commission, echoed Baker’s caution.
Baker said his sense was that people in general were adopting the use of masks or facial coverings in public locations. Baker has signed an order making their use in public places mandatory on May 6.
Democratic Boston Mayor Marty Walsh also urged a cautious approach to reopening.
“We have to make sure we are taking all the right actions every step of the way,” Walsh said at a Monday press conference.
