SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- You will no longer be allowed to use your cell phone while driving unless it is in hands-free mode or an emergency.
Governor Charlie Baker signed the legation into law today on Beacon Hill.
Western Mass News broke down how this bill will affect drivers.
Massachusetts has joined every other New England state today by stopping drivers from using their cell phones behind the wheel.
"The deal is done," Gov. Baker said.
Governor Baker signing in legislation Monday banning the use of electronic devices while driving.
"I am proud to be here today to have just signed the legislation that will help improve road safety that will make a real difference in stopping distracted driving," Gov. Baker explained.
This has been years in the making.
Gov. Baker said this bill aims to save lives by holding people accountable who use their phones behind the wheel.
"Operators driving a car should not be holding a phone to text check socials media or email," Gov. Baker noted.
The bill prohibits people from using their cell phones unless it is in hands-free mode.
That includes not being allowed to read a text, a photo or a video on an electronic device.
Emily Stein lost her father to a distracted driver in 2011 and he describes why she has been fighting for more than a decade to get this bill into law.
"Time does not heal all the pain distracted driving has caused or community but together we have been able to take steps to reduce that preventable pain that distracted driving can cause," Gov. Baker said.
The bill not only deals with people to go hands-free while driving, but it will also monitor the racial profiling of drivers by police, by tracking age, gender, and race of every driver who is issued a citation or warning.
Someone will have to pay $100 for the first offense, $250 for the second offense, and for a third offense racks up to $500, which will also add a surcharge on the person's car insurance.
Chicopee State Representative Joseph Wanger, a pioneer of the bill, spoke out.
"I hope what we have done here today serves and some ways honor the memory of those who have lost lives to distracted driving and to honor the families," Rep. Wanger said.
This bill goes into effect in 90 days on February 23rd, but drivers will only get a warning for violating the new law until the end of March.
