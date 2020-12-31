SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker signs police reform legislation into law this New Year’s Eve.
The push to pass this comes in the wake of national unrest of what happened to George Floyd.
The governor wanted to pass a police reform by the end of the year. Both lawmakers and community leaders call this a landmark legislation and a model for other states to follow around the country.
“Well, we’re excited about passing landmark legislation. Long overdue, and I think this begins to address the issues that for so long many hit to the streets to demand police reform and accountability," said Representative Carlos Gonzalez.
As people across America have asked for a change in policing, officials said the Bay State is now holding police officers accountable with a mandatory certification process.
The process creates a mandatory certification process for police officers through the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission (POST). It also includes the commission, a majority civilian board, and will certify officers and create processes for decertification.
POST will now certify, decertify, suspend, and reprimand officers. It makes up of nine people, part of the majority civilian board.
“The potential of being decertified because of misconduct, which means they will not be able to work for any police department in the Commonwealth," explained the president of Springfield NAACP, Bishop Talbert Swan. "So they won’t be able to get fired from one department and bounce to another, I think, is a huge piece in this legislation.”
The legislation also addresses the use of force, which bans chokeholds, the use of tear gas when it comes to large crowds, and “no-knock” warrants when there is a child or adults over the age of 65 at home.
“We have tried to define what the use of force is. To make sure that police understand what their rules and regulations are when addressing public safety," Gonzalez said. "The legislation makes clear what it will take to decertify a police officer.”
Bishop Swan told Western Mass News this police reform bill is a step in the right direction for minorities.
“I think its critically important that we realize that this legislation, calling for greater police accountability, [which] is beneficial to black and brown communities in Springfield and across the Commonwealth," he noted.
Also, the legislation tools to enhance diversity in the Massachusetts State Police when it comes to recruitment and promotions.
