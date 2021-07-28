SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control has thrown a wrinkle in the state’s plan to do away with masks in the fall.

The CDC is now in line with the American Academy of Pediatrics in recommending that everyone in schools this fall, including students, mask up regardless of vaccination status.

Three local districts we checked in with on Wednesday said they are still waiting for updated guidance from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) before making the call on changing their own mask policies. They said they expect that guidance early next week, but both parents and a state teachers union support the idea of masking up come fall.

“I think COVID is still real and besides, there’s other sicknesses and colds out there, so the kids should be protected,” said Alicia Maxwell of Springfield.

Maxwell’s three kids are all too young to be vaccinated. When she sends them back to school in the fall, her position on masks is pretty clear.

“I’d rather them healthy with a mask than sick at home with no mask,” Maxwell added.

That’s how the CDC sees it too. The organization has issued new guidance that all schools should implement a mask policy for students, teachers, staff, and visitors regardless of vaccination status and community transmission rates. It’s at odds with the state’s current plan for students this fall to abandon masks and social distancing.

However, health officials now say the delta variant can breakthrough in fully vaccinated people and spread to children under 12, who can’t yet get the shot.

When asked about all of the CDC’s entire mask guidance Wednesday, Governor Charlie Baker was tight lipped.

“We just got it and will review it and will have more to say about it later,” Baker said.

Merrie Najimy, president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, added, “We welcome this new set of guidelines from the CDC.”

The MTA, a union, echoed the hopes that DESE reinstates mask policies that follow the guidelines from the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“It would be very prudent and necessary for the commissioner to come out in support of both of these organizations,” Najimy added.