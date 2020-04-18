SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker addressed the state Saturday afternoon at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.
Baker acknowledged that Massachusetts looks a little different this weekend than it normally would with the Boston Marathon canceled, which was set to take place Monday.
He said if this were a normal year, final preparations would be underway to welcome the thousands of runners to the state that would be participating in the event on Patriots’ Day.
“Massachusetts is strong. We are resilient, and we can run any marathon anyone wants us to run. We can get through this crisis together, and we will get through it,” Baker said.
Baker is reminding people to practice social distancing guidelines and is telling people not to run the marathon course on Monday.
He said it’s important to continue following state protocols while Massachusetts is still in the surge.
