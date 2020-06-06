(WGGB/WSHM/AP) -- Gov. Charlie Baker has announced that Phase 2 of the state's reopening process will begin Monday, June 8.
On Friday, Massachusetts public health officials reported a “positive trend” in several categories they are using to monitor the coronavirus pandemic.
The Department of Public Health moved the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations into “positive trend” status for the first time on Friday.
The state already reported that testing capacity and the rate of tests that come back positive were on a positive trajectory.
Gov. Baker's update is currently ongoing. You can watch that briefing live in the Western Mass News streaming app.
