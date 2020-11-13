(WGGB/WSHM) -- Today, Gov. Charlie Baker and his administration are expected to announce their plans to reopen COVID-19 field hospitals "in places that will be familiar to people."
The move to reopen field hospitals comes in response to the surging coronavirus case numbers and hospitalizations in the state.
Baker first announced his plans to reopen field hospitals earlier this week.
During his press conference Thursday, the governor said Massachusetts is the largest per capita tester in the country and our health care system is far more prepared now than it was in the spring.
"This is a drill and a process that I think, at this point, we have a fair amount of experience with and I think, in many ways, this is an issue not just for Massachusetts this is an issue for the rest of the country and frankly much of the western world," Baker said Thursday.
In the spring, field hospitals were located at the DCU Center in Worcester, the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Joint Base Cape Cod, and UMass Lowell.
Baker is scheduled to make his announcement around 12:30 p.m. Friday. We will have coverage on-air on ABC40 and in our streaming app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.