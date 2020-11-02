BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker has announced new executive orders that will impact the state's reopening process later today.
At a Monday afternoon press conference, Baker outlined five "targeted interventions" as the number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise across the state.
Those interventions include:
- Stay-at-home advisory from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., with exception of activities such as going to work, running critical errands, or taking a walk
- Certain businesses must be closed daily between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m.
- Restaurants (in-person dining must cease at 9:30 PM, although takeout and delivery may continue for food and non-alcoholic beverages, but not alcohol)
- Liquor stores and other retail establishments that sell alcohol must cease alcohol sales at 9:30 PM (but may continue to sell other products)
- Adult-use marijuana sales must cease at 9:30 PM (not including medical marijuana)
- Indoor & outdoor events
- Theaters/movie theaters (including drive-in movie theaters), and performance venues (indoor and outdoor)
- Youth and adult amateur sports activities
- Golf facilities
- Recreational boating and boating businesses
- Outdoor recreational experiences
- Casinos and horse tracks/simulcast facilities
- Driving and flight schools
- Zoos, botanical gardens, wildlife reserves, nature centers
- Close contact personal services (such as hair and nail salons)
- Gyms, Fitness Centers and Health Clubs
- Indoor and outdoor pools
- Museums/cultural & historical facilities/guided tours
- All people must wear face coverings in public spaces, even when proper social distancing can be maintained. An exception does remain for those with a medical or disabling condition, but allows employers to require employees to provide proof of such a condition and schools to require that students participating in in-person learning provide proof of such a condition.
- Gathering sizes have been reduced to 10 people for indoor events at private residences and 25 people for outdoor events at private residences. The limit on gatherings held in public spaces and at event venues (e.g. wedding venues) remains the same.
- All gatherings must be end and disperse by 9:30 p.m.
The new orders will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, November 6.
