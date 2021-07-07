SPRINGFIELD/AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Charlie Baker will make multiple stops in Western Mass Wednesday.
At 11 a.m., the governor and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will join Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Kathlee Theoharides, Department of Conservation and Recreation Commissioner Jim Montgomery and Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield Family Center Keshawn Dodds to kick off the 7th annual DCR Summer Nights program.
The program provides extended recreational programming for youth in urban communities across the Commonwealth.
A couple of hours later at 2 p.m., Baker and Polito will join Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy to participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony at North Square at the Mill District in Amherst.
