(WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker is visiting western Masschusetts on Friday.
First, he will be in Pittsfield to announced $2 million in funding to go towards housing rehab work.
That announcment will be at Pittsfield City Hall around noon.
He will then head to Holyoke Community College for the grand opening celebration of the new campus center.
The center is re-opening after a two year and $43.5 million renovation and expansion.
After, Baker is coming to Springfield City Hall to discuss his administration's housing choice legislation,
