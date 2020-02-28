(WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker is visiting western Masschusetts on Friday.

First, he will be in Pittsfield to announced $2 million in funding to go towards housing rehab work.

That announcment will be at Pittsfield City Hall around noon.

He will then head to Holyoke Community College for the grand opening celebration of the new campus center.

The center is re-opening after a two year and $43.5 million renovation and expansion.

After, Baker is coming to Springfield City Hall to discuss his administration's housing choice legislation,

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2019 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.