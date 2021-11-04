BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Baker is expected to provide an update on COVID-19 vaccinations for children Thursday morning.
The governor is schedule to hold a news conference at Boston Children's Hospital at 10:30 a.m.
Baker will be joined by Department of Public Health Acting Commissioner Margret Cooke.
Western Mass News will stream the announcement live and bring you the latest developments on-air and online.
(1) comment
stop with the insanity. leave the kids alone.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.