BUZZARDS BAY (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker announced on Tuesday new access for residents to check daily statewide numbers of personal protective equipment and available hospital beds.
In western Massachusetts, new numbers continue to come in regarding the number of positive COVID-19 cases.
Baker took his daily coronavirus briefing to the new field medical station at Joint Base Cape Cod in Buzzards Bay after getting a tour of the new facility.
In the meantime, new numbers in western Massachusetts are coming in for today.
Remember, if you're looking for your area's numbers, cities and town are not required to report them. Here's what we have today:
- Westfield confirmed 208 cases.
- Greenfield reported 94 confirmed cases, with 42 who have recovered and 22 deaths.
- Baystate Health has released its latest numbers on coronavirus testing.
They have tested 2,927 people to date. Of those tests, 2,239 have come back negative.
They said 672 people have tested positive for COVID-19, which is approximately 22 percent. Sixteen test results are still pending.
Baystate said they are currently caring for 165 patients with a confirmed COVID-19 infection. Twenty-seven of those are in critical care units.
They said they're also caring for seven patients who are under investigation for the coronavirus infection.
Let's take a look at Trinity Health Of New England:
- 9,340 people tested across their healthcare system
- 6,010 tested negative
- 2,795 tested positive
- 535 pending
Back to Governor Baker at Joint Base Cape Cod, where he praised the Mass. National Guard after touring the new 94-bed facility built in just six days.
As for testing, Baker said 122,000 tests have been conducted statewide. More than 5,000 tests were just conducted yesterday - putting the Bay State at the head of the pack when it comes to testing numbers nationwide.
“Depending on whose data you're looking at, we're either the third or fourth largest tester in the country, which is quite an accomplishment since we're certainly not the third or fourth largest state in the country,” Baker explained.
Baker said over three-million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) has been distributed.
Right now, there are close to 16,000 beds still available, 2,000 for ICU patients.
Along with Boston, Worcester and now the Cape, two more field hospitals are in the works in the Merrimack Valley and one on the south coast at UMass Dartmouth.
The governor said the public can now get a real-time look at what PPE the state has, what is needed, and how many hospital beds are available.
For more information, CLICK HERE
