BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker is spending some time in Florida this weekend after a death in the family.
According to the governor's office, Baker left for Florida Thursday night to meet his wife, Lauren, and tend to family affairs.
He will return to the Bay State on Monday and his office said that he and the first lady will comply with all state travel protocols.
