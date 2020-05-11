BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM/AP) – Gov. Charlie Baker began outlining a four-phase plan Monday to reopen Massachusetts businesses that have been closed since late March as part of the state’s effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The reopening is set to begin May 18 and will require businesses to adopt a series of protocols to maintain the health of workers and customers.
Baker said the first phase would begin with businesses with little face-to-face contact and with customers and “severe restrictions,” followed by phase two that will allow businesses with more face-to-face contact to open with precautions.
- Phase 1: “Start” - limited industries resume operations with severe restrictions
- Phase 2: “Cautious” - additional industries resume operations with restrictions and capacity limits
- Phase 3: “Vigilant” - additional industries resume operations with guidance
- Phase 4: “New Normal” - development of vaccine and/or therapy enables resumption of new normal
Essential businesses and services will continue to operate. Certain other businesses and services at lower risk for COVID-19 transmission may open in the earlier phases.
The governor’s office noted that public health metrics will determine and influence when the first phase of reopening begins, as well as when it’s safe to move into subsequent phases.
The announcement Monday comes as Baker's reopening advisory committee continues to meet with different sectors of the economy as they work towards a reopening plan.
Baker said the 17-member commission charged with drafting the economic reopening plan will also release industry specific guidelines.
Baker said the state will have to be adaptable throughout the process to get to phase four — what he called “the new normal.”
“We’ve been one of the hardest-hit states,” Baker said. “That means we have to flexible and honest.”
Baker said that even with the phased-in reopening, testing will continue and ramp up through the fall to monitor the disease's spread and identify outbreaks early.
Business leaders say they’re ready to do what it takes to get their doors open. All nonessential businesses have been shuttered since March 23.
“It is encouraging to hear Gov. Baker outlining preliminary steps for reopening the Massachusetts economy over the coming weeks because too many small businesses have had their doors closed for an extended period,” Christopher Carlozzi, the state director of National Federation of Independent Business, said in a statement Monday.
In addition, state officials have developed mandatory workplace safety standards to help reduce COVID-19 transmission as employees and customers start to return to businesses in the first phase.
Those standards, depicted above, applies to all sectors and industries that will be open in phase one and creates new workplace requirements for:
- Social distancing
- Hygiene
- Staffing and operations
- Cleaning
The standards were released Monday so that businesses and workplaces can begin to prepare for reopening.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
